From the Caspian Sea to the Dead Sea, some of Earth’s most important freshwater sources are being hit hard by climate change and unsustainable human use

Over half of the world’s large lakes and reservoirs have shrunk since the 1990s, mostly due to climate change, heightening concerns about water for agriculture, hydropower, and human consumption, a Thursday study revealed.

A team of international researchers reported that some of Earth’s most important freshwater sources – from the Caspian Sea between Europe and Asia to South America’s Lake Titicaca – lost water at a cumulative rate of around 22 gigatons per year for nearly three decades. That’s about 17 times the volume of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States.

Fangfang Yao, a surface hydrologist at the University of Virginia who led the study that was published in the journal Science, said 56 percent of the decline in natural lakes was driven by climate warming and human consumption, with warming "the larger share of that.”

Generally, climate scientists think the world's arid areas will become drier under climate change, and wet areas will get wetter. But the study found significant water loss even in humid regions.

"This should not be overlooked," Yao said.

Scientists assessed almost 2,000 large lakes using satellite measurements combined with climate and hydrological models. They found that unsustainable human use, changes in rainfall and run-off, sedimentation, and rising temperatures have driven lake levels down globally, with 53 percent of lakes showing a decline from 1992 to 2020.

Nearly two billion people who live in a drying lake basin are directly affected, and many regions have faced shortages in recent years.

The study also found that unsustainable human use dried up lakes, such as the Aral Sea in Central Asia and the Dead Sea in the Middle East, while lakes in Afghanistan, Egypt, and Mongolia were hit by rising temperatures.