Climate crisis worsens in Somalia and Italy, both face deadly floods

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that urgent funding is required, in order to distribute aid to the devastated African country

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called for urgent funding, in the wake of torrential rain that flooded Somalia and forced 250,000 people to leave their homes. While Italy asked for European funding after a deadly flood in one of its regions.

Aid started to be distributed, according to the Somali Disaster Management Agency, but OCHA Southern and Eastern Africa warned that it is not enough, and added that the country still faces the effects of a historically bad drought.

The African nation was already struggling with inflation, lack of food supply, and local crops that could not withstand five consecutive disastrous rain seasons, as well as millions of livestock that died, and to make matters worse, the presence of the Islamic State.

Bilal al-Sudani, the leader of Islamic State in Somalia, was killed in January 2023, by an operation led by United States forces, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which he said, made “its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad.”

Andreas SOLARO / AFP A general view shows a flooded property in the village of Ghibullo, near Ravenna, after floodwaters hit the Emilia-Romagna region, Italy.

Meanwhile, in the same month of May, floods in Emilia-Romagna, a rich agricultural and tourist region in northern Italy, rose to 14. Rescuers were still working to evacuate people isolated in their homes that were trapped by the heavy rain.

Additionally, the material damage reportedly rose to billions of dollars, for a region that was already devastated in 2012 by an earthquake, and the first floods that started two weeks ago. The director of the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service commented in April that, in terms of the climate crisis, "we are really moving into uncharted territory."