Dartmouth researchers say that $3 trillion at risk by 2029, and $84 trillion for the whole 21st century

El Niño triggered weather events reportedly cost the world economy trillions in lost income, and is projected to return this year. Dartmouth researchers released a study that highlighted $3 trillion at risk by 2029, and $84 trillion for the whole 21st century.

The financial toll of this recurring climate pattern, known as El Niño, was published in the journal Science. In the press release from Dartmouth, climate change was singled out as potentially amplifying the frequency and strength of the devastating events.

“We can say with certainty that societies and economies absolutely do not just take a hit and recover,” said Christopher Callahan, doctoral candidate at Dartmouth and lead researcher of the study.

A “persistent signature” of slowed economic growth was found in the half-decade after the 1982-83 and 1997-98 El Niño events, with losses of $4.1 trillion and $5.7 trillion, respectively. The world’s poorest nations bore most of the grunt.

“Our welfare is affected by our global economy, and our global economy is tied to the climate,” said Justin Mankin, assistant professor at New Hampshire's Ivy League institution, in relation to how the weather changes result in deadly floods, increased tropical diseases, crop-killing droughts, and declining fish populations.

In the wake of torrential rain that flooded Somalia and forced 250,000 people to leave their homes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs called for urgent funding. The African country already faced a historically bad drought, and crops that could not withstand five consecutively disastrous rain seasons.

A deadly flood swallowed houses and caused landslides in Italy’s northeast region of Emilia Romagna. Officials reported 14 people dead, and over 36,000 were forced from their homes. The extreme weather alert was extended to Sunday.