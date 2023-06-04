Seaweed infested with flesh-eating bacteria plagues Florida's beaches - report

Local marine biologists warn there's a risk of life-threatening pathogens being found in the sargassum washing ashore the southern U.S. state

Florida’s beaches are covered in a seaweed infested with flesh-eating bacteria. According to local marine biologists, life-threatening pathogens can be found in the sargassum washing ashore.

“We really want to make the public aware of these associated risks,” warned Tracy Mincer, assistant professor of biology at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L Wilkes Honors College.

The researchers added that ocean pollution aided in the proliferation of the deadly bacteria. Samples tested were littered with plastic debris, which then interacted with the natural substances, in what was described as a “perfect pathogen storm [with] implications for both marine life and public health.”

“Our lab work showed that these Vibrio are extremely aggressive and can seek out and stick to plastic within minutes,” said Mincer, and added that the 5,000-mile seaweed belt from the Gulf of Mexico to the African coast was a breeding ground for “omnivorous” bacteria, that could harbor dangerous pathogens.

Florida’s department of health advised to “avoid Sargassum,” and warned that Vibrio vulnificus infections “can be severe for people who have weakened immune systems, such as those with chronic liver disease.”

However, some officials were not worried, particularly because the huge increase in sargassum over the last decade is nothing new, and was expected to continue.

“This is not a new phenomenon and many local governments, particularly in south Florida, are experienced in managing it on their beaches and already have management plans,” a Florida’s department of environmental protection spokesperson, Jon Moore, told the Guardian.