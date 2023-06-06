UNESCO hails $2.9 billion plan to protect Great Barrier Reef

The fate of the reef has been a source of tension between Canberra and UNESCO, which has threatened to deem the world's largest coral system 'in danger'

The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO on Tuesday welcomed Australian commitments to protect the Great Barrier Reef, with the government pledging nearly $3 billion to safeguard the natural wonder.

In recent years, the fate of the reef has been a source of tension between UNESCO and Canberra, with the UN agency threatening to put the world's largest coral system on a list of “in danger” global heritage sites.

Behind-the-scenes diplomacy, though, has averted such a move while fresh commitments from Australia, made in a letter seen by AFP, drew praise from UNESCO.

"UNESCO welcomes Australia's decision to implement urgent new protection measures to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef recommended by UNESCO," the Paris-based organization said in a statement.

Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced on Monday that gillnets – vertical nets that can be over half-a-mile long – are to be phased out by 2027 in a bid to conserve fish populations and prevent the deaths of turtles and dolphins.

In a letter sent to UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay last week, Plibersek also pledged a "combined investment of [$2.9 billion]” from the state Queensland and federal governments to protect the reef.

Australia’s center-left government, which ended nearly a decade of conservative rule in May last year, has implemented a series of ambitious policies to protect the environment and commit to more demanding climate change targets.

In February, it blocked a planned coal mine some six miles from the reef and last year it scrapped funding for two dams, including one called the Hells Gates project in Queensland.

There has been a "radical change" in approach under Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese compared with his rightwing predecessor Scott Morrison, a UNESCO diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.