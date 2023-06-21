The blast was reportedly caused by a gas leak

A major fire broke out in center of the French capital on Wednesday following a reported gas leak which led to an explosion.

The blast in Paris' famous Latin Quarter injured at least 24 people, inlcuding four seriously, according to police. Two people are still missing, prosecutors said.

The fire which followed the explosion caused one building, housing a fashion school, to collapse, as well as an adjacent building, emergency services said. According to some reports, the blast damaged a building near the Paris American Academy language school.

The district mayor said the explosion was caused by a gas leak with eye witnesses saying they smelled gas in the area before the blast. Authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked residents to stay away from the area to not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police. A total of 230 firefighters are working at the site, and nine doctors.