Watchdog says major East African oil project will harm environment, locals

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday called for the halting of a major East African oil project led by French giant TotalEnergies, warning of dire consequences for the environment and the local population.

TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation signed a $10 billion agreement last year to develop Ugandan oilfields and ship the crude through a 900-mile pipeline to Tanzania’s Indian Ocean port of Tanga. The East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has faced stark opposition from rights activists and environmental groups, as well as legal action in France and criticism in the European Parliament.

The French behemoth said those displaced by the project have been fairly compensated and measures were taken to prevent the environment. But HRW said the mega-project will irreparably harm fragile ecosystems and alleged that some of the 100,000 people expected to be displaced by its development have been poorly treated.

"EACOP has been a disaster for the tens of thousands who have lost the land that provided food for their families and an income to send their children to school, and who received too little compensation from TotalEnergies," said Felix Horne, senior environment researcher at HRW.

"EACOP is also a disaster for the planet and the project should not be completed," he added, AFP reported.

