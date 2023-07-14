Change is coming: EU to impose world’s first carbon tax

The world just recorded its hottest day ever, the latest of many signs that green, sustainable actions need to be taken sooner rather than later

From innovative technological breakthroughs to individual activism and political leadership – there are many ways to effectively face and deal with climate change and environmental issues.

The world just recorded its hottest day ever, the latest of many signs that green, sustainable actions need to be taken sooner rather than later. Once a year, the world’s leaders meet for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP), where promises are made for the cameras and documents are signed, but little action is taken.

Meanwhile, away from the spotlight, legislation that could have a major impact on our futures is happening. The European Union is imposing the world’s first carbon tax, affecting products and companies across the globe – and potentially affecting households in Israel too.

Carbon is used in some way in almost every industry in the world. It’s one of the most important elements to life on the planet, as humans use it to produce everything from fuel and batteries to plastic and diamonds. Now, carbon dioxide (CO2) accounts for about 76 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions – the main cause of human-made global warming.

The EU carbon tax is a new and bold concept. It could be the beginning of a new era in global trade, the first time a major economy has found a way to combine climate and trade policy.

“Carbon pricing is one of the most effective, if not the most effective tool to cut emissions in a way that nudges the polluters, the industry, the traffic mobility sector, building sector, either if they continue to pollute, to pay for the pollution or, and this is the interesting part, nudges the participants into innovations,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“People decide: ‘Do I want to pay for it? No, I prefer to innovate and go in the clean direction’.”

European companies are already taxed for their CO2 emissions. Now, they want the rest of the world to pay too. The EU will look at the carbon pollution generated by foreign companies – including Israeli companies – and tax them accordingly when importing. For now, the tax will be applied to certain goods such as iron, steel, fertilizers, and electricity.

Companies in the United States and Israel will pay a price, but products made in China, India, or other developing countries will probably become even more expensive due to the lack of environmental legislation in those countries. For any country that deals with the EU, this is a game changer.

“It will affect us because the EU is a major important trade partner for Israel,” Yael Eshet, head of economic policy at Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, told i24NEWS. “And what it means is that we have to have our carbon pricing in place, we have no choice. This border tax will be applied, like it or not.”

And the hope is to see a ripple effect across the globe.

“Other governments, like the Israeli government, are currently looking at this initiative and realize that it’s up to us whether we charge the carbon pricing here and take the revenues to the state’s treasury, or we pay this tax to the EU, so the EU citizen will enjoy these revenues,” Eshet continued.

“And this calculation is being done by every trade partner of the EU currently in the world.”

Israeli companies are also bracing for the new requirements, which are starting this October and will slowly be phased in over the course of nine years.

“No change is easy. Changes are difficult, but here you don’t have a choice,” Jack Bigio, cofounder and co-CEO of UBQ Materials.

“The problem is clear, and if you don't understand it, then there are rules and regulations that are coming up to chase you,” he told i24NEWS.

“You will need to think green, otherwise, you will be out of the market. And that's the only thing we need to do. Because the emergency of the situation is such that if we don't put the pressure on the planet, on companies and individuals, institutions and governments, nothing will happen and it will be too late.”

Israel is expected to impose its own carbon tax over the next several years. The tax is expected to cover around 80 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. But, at least for a time, this – and the EU carbon tax – will raise prices on products until the playing field is leveled.

So the Environmental Protection Ministry is currently looking at developing forms of compensation for both companies and households.

“Israeli companies should adapt as much as anybody else in the world. If we want to lead as a high-tech nation, we better be a climate high-tech nation as well,” said Bigio.

The truth is that carbon emissions already come at a high price that the world is already paying for. A carbon tax means the emitters have to cough up more money, essentially encouraging a change from fossil fuels to less polluting energy sources.

And while it might take time, change is coming.