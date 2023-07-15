From US to Europe, oppressive heatwaves scorch the globe

Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, 'potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe'

Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.

Nearly a third of Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings. The blistering heat wave was forecast to get worse this weekend for Nevada, Arizona and California, where desert temperatures were predicted to soar in parts past 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) during the day, and remain in the 90s F (above 32.2 C) overnight.

In Italy, meteorologists warned people to prepare for "the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time."

The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned, "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe."