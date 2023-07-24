Greece island fires now in Corfu, with thousands more being evacuated

Authorities assist visitors and locals to escape the dangerous wildfires, after tens of thousands were already evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes

Authorities evacuated nearly 2,500 more people in heat-battered Greece on Monday, this time from the island of Corfu, as crews fight several wildfires since last Monday with international support.

Many frightened tourists have scrambled to get home from the holiday hotspots, as some 30,000 people flee wildfires on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu, and across Greece in general. Many regions were under extreme risk of forest fires on Monday, the local fire service told AFP.

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A damaged car stands in front of a burned tree near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Greece.

An abnormally long period of extreme heat exacerbated wildfire risks in Greece, leaving locals and visitors fighting to escape during peak tourist season. From Sunday to Monday, about 2,400 were evacuated from Corfu, a fire service spokesman told AFP, adding the departures were a precaution.

Rhodes saw the country’s largest-ever wildfire evacuation, AFP cited authorities who had transported 16,000 people across land, and evacuated 3,000 by sea. In addition, others fled by road or used their own transport after being told to leave the area.

Tourists and some locals spent the night in gyms, schools and hotel conference centers. When the evacuations were ordered on Saturday, Greek television showed long lines of people, some in beachwear, lugging suitcases along the Island’s roads.

Several travel companies halted inbound tourist flights to Rhodes, while still helping people return home, according to AFP. The island saw 2.5 million visitors in 2022, and is considered one of the leading holiday destinations in Greece.