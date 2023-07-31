Exciting month for skywatchers: August to open and close with full moon

The last time two full supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018 and it won’t happen again until 2037

The first of two full moons that lunar lovers will see next month will rise on Tuesday night.

It will be the full sturgeon moon with the month then closing out with the full blue moon on August 30. Both of them will be supermoons, which means that they will look bigger and brighter than a typical full moon.

The sturgeon supermoon will rise at 14:31 EDT on Tuesday (1831 GMT) and will set at 05:11 EDT (0911 GMT) on Wednesday. The blue supermoon will rise at 19:10 EDT (2310 GMT) on August 30 and will set at 06:46 EDT (1146 GMT) on Aug. 31.

During the new moon in between the two full moons, the moon will be completely absent from the night sky. There will be a total of four supermoons in 2023.

The last time two full supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018 and it won’t happen again until 2037.