British PM Sunak's home covered in black, as protest over oil and climate policy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home was scaled Thursday by Greenpeace activists, who then covered it with a black fabric to protest against the Conservative government’s fossil fuel policy.

"We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," said Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans, according to AFP.

"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling,” Evans added.

During the demonstration, the British prime minister and his family were on holiday in California.

Sunak recently gave a green light to hundreds of licenses to new oil and gas fields in the North Sea. As part of the activist move on Thursday, Greenpeace UK posted videos of its members climbing onto the prime minister’s mansion and covering it in black.

The environmentalists also unfurled a banner reading "Rishi Sunak -- Oil Profits or Our Future?" on the front lawn.

"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," Evans concluded.

The British government has insisted that the policy was essential to ensure energy security. But, the general election next year may decide the United Kingdom’s future policies.

The ruling Conservative party suffered a massive defeat on July 21, when they lost two seats and only narrowly held on to a spot held by former prime minister Boris Johnson. Scandals and high inflation were some of the reasons for their downturn.

However, climate policies remained a hot topic in the British political landscape. Despite the main opposition Labour Party enjoying double-digit poll leads in the general election, the seat held by Johnson reportedly remained Conservative due to a possible expansion of a contentious tax on high-polluting vehicles.