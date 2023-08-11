Hawaii wildfire death toll of 55 expected to rise amid search for victims

The inferno reduced the town of Lahaina to piles of debris in what officials say is already the worst natural disaster in the state's history

Authorities warned the death toll from a wildfire on Hawaii’s Maui island was expected to rise from 55 on Friday, as search teams searched through the charred ruins of a historic resort town for more victims.

The inferno, which erupted on Tuesday and is now 80 percent contained, reduced the town of Lahaina to piles of debris as it torched 1,000 buildings, incinerated cars, and left thousands homeless in what officials said was already the worst natural disaster in the state’s history.

"Lahaina Town is hallowed, sacred ground right now," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told Reuters, referring to human remains that have yet to be recovered. "We have to get them out."

Cadaver dogs from California and Washington state will assist in recovering human remains from the ruins as firefighters work to extinguish hot spots and smaller fires. In addition to searching for the missing, officials were drafting a plan to house the newly homeless in hotels and tourist rental properties.

Authorities were also dealing with widespread power and water issues, as some 11,000 homes and businesses remained without power, according to Poweroutage.us.

Questions remain about whether a siren system intended to warn residents of danger ever sounded. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen told NBC News that he did not know whether the sirens went off, but that it was an “impossible situation” as the fire moved extraordinarily quickly due to powerful gusts from a hurricane.

Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green said the scope of the disaster would surpass that of 1960 – one year after Hawaii became a U.S. state – when a tsunami left 61 people dead, adding that it would take “many years” to rebuild Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii known for its historical and cultural significance.