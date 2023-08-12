'Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won't reverse the growing impacts of climate change' says U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement

The U.S. government announced Friday that $1.2 billion will be spent on two facilities with a still underdevelopment technology that will reportedly vacuum carbon out of the air, as part of efforts to combat global warming, but the move has been criticized by some experts.

“The world's largest investment in engineered carbon removal in history," the federal Energy Department declared in its statement. It will be funded by U.S. President Joe Biden's 2021 infrastructure bill, and should create 4,800 jobs.

"Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won't reverse the growing impacts of climate change," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in the statement, adding that "we also need to remove the CO2 that we've already put in the atmosphere."

The two projects aim to eliminate one million tons of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to an annual emission of 445,000 gas-powered cars. The statement said each of the facilities, in Texas and Louisiana, will remove 250 times more CO2 than the largest similar site in operation.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) techniques, sometimes referred to as Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR), focus on cleaning CO2 already emitted into the air. The UN's International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) considers these methods as necessary to combat global warming.

The sector is still small, with just 27 existing sites commissioned worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency, and at least 130 projects are under development. However, some experts criticize the technology as enabling the continuation of emitting greenhouse gasses, rather than switching to clean energies.

Stanford University professor Mark Jacobson told AFP that due to the high energy consumption of the DAC technology it was nothing more than a "gimmick," and "it will only delay our solution to the climate problem."

U.S. non-profit Battelle is the prime contractor on the Louisiana project, it will partner with another American company, Heirloom, and the Swiss firm Climeworks, that already operates a plant in Iceland.

"The rocks in the subsoil of Louisiana and Texas are sedimentary rocks, very different from Icelandic basalts, but they are perfectly viable for storing CO2," an associate researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, Helene Pilorge, told AFP.