July had already seen extreme heat in the Middle Eastern nation, fueled by a scorching desert wind, with temperatures above seasonal norms

An intense heatwave is currently affecting Israel and is expected to peak on Sunday afternoon with exceptionally high temperatures, yet will be punctuated by light showers in a few localities.

Despite cloud-sprinkled skies, temperatures are expected to rise, making the climate more stifling than usual, before the arrival of rains in the mountainous northern regions and inland. Particularly oppressive humidity is also expected along the coast.

A slight cooling is expected on Monday, particularly in the country's mountainous and central regions. Nevertheless, heavy heat will continue to dominate most regions. There is a risk of a drizzle and scattered showers, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly in the south and east of the country.

Sunday's maximum temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Tel Aviv, 86 in the the northern Haifa, 100.4 in Jerusalem, 96.8 in Beer Sheba, a very unusual 111.2 in Tiberias, 100.4 in Safed and peak at 107.6 degrees in the early afternoon in Eilat.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The U.S. was hit on Friday with the deadliest wildfire in its modern history, with at least 93 deaths in Lahaina, Hawaii. Unfortunately, the pacific state has not finished realizing the extent of the natural disaster, which overtook a 1960s tsunami that claimed 61 lives as the worst in the American archipelago.