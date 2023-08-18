Canada deploys more crews for raging wildfires, as thousands flee Yellowknife

Canada's Northwest Territories fire officer, Mike Westwick, says winds over the next days were expected to send the fire 'in directions we don't want'

More than 20,000 were ordered to flee wildfires approaching Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories on Thursday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier interrupted his summer vacation to convene an incident response group.

The order to evacuate Yellowknife was the latest wildfire-related event in a terrible summer for Canada, and a deadly record-breaking season across the globe. The Canadian province's capital was given until noon local time on Friday to leave.

(Master Cpl. Alana Morin/Canadian Armed Forces via The Canadian Press via AP) Canadian Armed Forces soldiers construct a firebreak in Parker Recreation Field in Yellowknife to help fight wildfires.

Northwest winds over the next two days were expected to send the fire "in directions we don't want," the Northwest Territories' fire information officer, Mike Westwick, said, according to AFP.

Emergency responders started constructing firebreaks, installing sprinkler lines and water cannons, as well as laying fire retardant across the area in an attempt to halt the oncoming wildfire from the real possibility of the city being hit in the coming days, officials added.

EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP This handout satellite image courtesy of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows fires burning in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada

Drivers were being led out in a miles-long convoy on the highway, but Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty warned that the flames were skirting the edges of the road and advised caution as visibility was limited with thick smoke turning the sky orange.

The local airlines, WestJet and Air Canada, announced increased flights out of the city in order to support the evacuation efforts.

More than 1,000 wildfires were burning in Canada, including about 230 in the Northwest Territories, where more than 8,100 square miles were ablaze, as of Thursday, according to AFP.

The city of West Kelowna, in Canada’s British Columbia province, was also given an evacuation order due to the threat of a different fire.