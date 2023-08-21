Indonesian capital city trials work from home in bid to improve air pollution

Jakarta's acting Governor Heru Budi Harton says if 'it was not effective, for example, the civil servants who work from home are not disciplined, I will revert'

A two month work from home trial started Monday in Indonesia's capital, with half of the public employees, as an attempt to improve the city's air quality, a government notice said.

The official notice added that the work-from-home scheme was also part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the city during a busy ASEAN summit next month, as well as to "decrease air pollution levels in Jakarta.”

The Indonesian capital ordered 50 percent of civil servants employed by the Jakarta administration to work from home between August 21 and October 21, which according to the regional civil service agency would be around 25,000 people, followed by up to 75 percent during the ASEAN summit between September 4 and 7.

(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Cars and motorbikes are caught in rush hour traffic at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Local governments in satellite cities surrounding the capital were also considering similar work-from-home arrangements, acting Jakarta governor Heru Budi Hartono told reporters on Sunday, but for a shorter time period. The government would also monitory the policy’s implementation along the way, he added.

"If it's effective, then I have to report to the Home Ministry," Hartono said, referring to the central Indonesian government’s Home Affairs Ministry, but "if before October 21, it was not effective, for example, the civil servants who work from home are not disciplined, I will revert (the policy)."

Bagus SARAGIH / AFP An aerial view shows buildings and houses under hazy skies in Jakarta, and surrounding areas.

The work-from-home trial is one of several efforts aimed at improving Jakarta's air quality, which, according to officials, has vehicle emissions accounting for 44 percent of air pollution in the city, followed by the energy industry with 31 percent and manufacturing with 10 percent.

Jakarta and its surrounding satellite cities form a megalopolis of about 30 million people, and airborne spikes of the tiny pollutant particles known as PM 2.5 were so bad in August that the Indonesian capital topped Swiss company IQAir's live ranking of air pollution in major cities at least once a day for four days straight.