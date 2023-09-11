Hawaii raises warning after Kilauea volcano erupts for third time

Despite air quality warnings, hundreds are flocking to observe the eruption at Volcanoes National Park

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island began erupting on Sunday for a third time this year. Following a period of "strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit" the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has raised the volcanic alert level from “watch” to “warning.”

The alert level status was raised as scientists are evaluating the potential hazards associated with the eruption, although the Emergency Management Agency has said there is currently 'no threat to the public from the lava.’

The eruption is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, but the USGS has reported that fissures at the base of the volcano will continue to generate lava flow. While the air quality has been cited as bad, visiting the National Park is allowed for volcano observation.

No danger is currently forecasted for the residence in the surrounding areas of the volcano. Meanwhile, flights in the area are expected to have serious delays or cancelations. Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and Hawaii's second largest volcano.

In 2018, thousands of people were forced to flee after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island, triggering the collapse of a coastal cliff and prompting one of Kilauea’s most damaging eruptions. The active volcano last erupted in January of 2023 for several weeks, and again in June.

This eruption and state of alert comes just weeks after over 100 people died in the wildfire that hit the Hawaiian town of Lahaina. Officials still warn of the dangers of unstable buildings and potential airborne toxic chemicals in the area due to the destruction of that fire.