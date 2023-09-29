Clinton Foundation, Mobileye co-founder announce joint venture: EcoBridge

Ziv Aviram, co-founder of Mobileye, spoke with i24NEWS after announcing his joint climate venture with former US President Bill Clinton.

Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram spoke with i24NEWS about the new investment fund EcoBridge, the Mobileye co-founder’s joint venture with former US President Bill Clinton, following the announcement at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting earlier in September.

“I was invited last year to the roundtable regarding climate change by President Clinton and CGI. And I suddenly became aware of the severity of climate change,” Aviram told i24NEWS. “I knew about the issue, of course, but when I started to prepare for the roundtable, suddenly, I understood the magnitude of the problem. I'm just thinking, ‘1 billion people might be displaced after 2050. And among them 143 million climate refugees.’”

“So for me, it became clear that we are facing catastrophe. And I think this is the biggest challenge humanity has ever faced. So, I decided I have to do something about this.”

His solution is EcoBridge, the investment fund committed to addressing the challenges of the climate crisis through technological innovation. The organization will be co-led by Aviram and fellow co-founders Itai Lemberger and Robert Citrone.

“The trick is to invest in technologies that have a substantial influence on what you do,” Aviram continued. “What has happened until now is that 80% of the money went to 20% of the solution. So, my idea is to find the right technologies that will provide 80% of the solution. Then with the right technology, I think we can push the needle.”

“But it's not just technology. In order to move such a huge crisis, many forces should cooperate. I'm talking about governments and regulators, and business sector and scientists and media,” he noted.

Aviram also stated that, while his home country of Israel is “definitely” a hub for technology, EcoBridge decided to work globally.

“My home is Israel. But we are working globally because we want to solve the problem for the planet. And so far, I have used technology to empower people. Now, we're going to use technology to empower our planet. It's a different, different approach.”

When asked about next steps, Aviram had a simple answer: To raise money.

“I'm putting my own money, all the partners putting their own money. And then, we start to look for the right company. This is the biggest challenge, to find the right companies, the right technology to invest in them, and to help them to grow fast.”

“But the first stage is to raise more money, and then, in parallel to start to work on investment. We are very excited.”