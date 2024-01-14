Icelandic volcano eruption sends lava flowing towards fishing village

A volcanic eruption occurred in southwest Iceland on Sunday, causing lava flows to move towards the small fishing town of Grindavik. This resulted in some houses being set on fire. However, authorities had evacuated the town beforehand, ensuring no residents were at risk.

Morgunbladid captured the eruption live on video, showing dramatic scenes of lava and smoke erupting from ground fissures and extending all the way to Grindavik. At least one house in the town was seen engulfed in flames.

President Gudni Johannesson of Iceland confirmed via social media that while the situation posed a threat to infrastructure, there was no immediate danger to human lives. He also stated that air travel had not been disrupted by the eruption.

The volcanic activity started early on Sunday, just north of Grindavik. This led to the town's second evacuation since November in response to increasing seismic activity signaling an imminent eruption.

Though authorities had attempted to construct barriers around Grindavik to divert the lava flow, the recent eruption breached these defenses. Located approximately 40 kilometers southwest of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, Grindavik is a popular geothermal spa destination. The nearby Blue Lagoon closed its doors in response to the eruption, as stated on its official website.