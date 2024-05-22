Heat wave in Mexico: monkeys drop dead from trees

A severe heatwave in Mexico has resulted in the deaths of dozens, if not hundreds, of howler monkeys since May 16, according to the Biodiversity Conservation of The Usumacinta.

At least 138 of these medium-sized primates, known for their loud cries, have been found dead in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco.

Local veterinarians and rescuers report that the extreme temperatures have led to significant dehydration and heatstroke among the monkeys.

Veterinarian Dr. Sergio Valenzuela described the critical condition of five rescued monkeys: "They arrived in critical condition, with dehydration and fever. They were as limp as rags. It was heatstroke." Despite efforts to save them, the monkeys' severe dehydration proved fatal in many cases.

Wildlife biologist Gilberto Pozo observed about 138 dead or dying howler monkeys on the ground beneath trees. "They were falling from the trees like apples," Pozo noted. The combination of dehydration and the impact from falling from great heights has been devastating.

Pozo attributes the deaths to a combination of high heat, drought, wildfires, and logging, which have deprived the monkeys of essential resources like water, shade, and food. While these environmental stresses are the primary suspects, Pozo has not ruled out the possibility of a pathogen or disease contributing to the crisis.

The heatwave, which has claimed the lives of at least 26 people in Mexico since March, continues to pose a severe threat to both humans and wildlife. Conservationists are urging immediate action to address the impacts of climate change and protect vulnerable species like the howler monkeys.