Rare bird trio draws crowds to Israel's Hula Valley

Big news for the ornithological community in Israel. Three rarely seen bird species have turned the Hula Valley into a destination for birdwatchers this week.

The Demoiselle Crane, the White-throated Robin, and the Long-tailed Duck, each an uncommon visitor to the region, were all spotted within days of one another at Hula Lake Park. Moreover, the Long-tailed Duck sighting made history as the first of its kind ever recorded in northern Israel.

The sightings unfolded at Agamon HaHula, a world-class birding site in the Hula Valley. This is not unexpected, as the park sits along one of the planet's most significant avian corridors, a high-volume bottleneck on the Eurasia-Africa flyway, through which over 500 million migratory birds pass each year. Hula Lake Park is managed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

KKL-JNF Chief Ornithologist Yaron Charka was the first to document the Demoiselle Crane and the White-throated Robin together at the park. The Demoiselle Crane is considered one of the most elegant members of the crane family and is recognizable by its tall, slender build and striking wetland presence.

Now, the White-throated Robin, a small and colorful songbird more typically associated with northern woodland habitats, was a surprise addition, prompting researchers to ask questions about shifting migration patterns and whether climate change may be influencing species distribution.

"The park was full of a wide variety of migratory birds," Charka said, "some that had not yet migrated north after the winter, alongside others that had already arrived for the nesting season. It's a place that continues to surprise, even after years of observation." Just days after Charka's spottings, Guy Shavit, a researcher from the KKL-JNF hub at Tel-Hai University in Kiryat Shmona, spotted the Long-tailed Duck not far from the park

The trio of rare sightings has since drawn a wave of birdwatchers to the valley, further cementing Hula Lake Park's reputation as one of the most important migratory stopovers in the world.