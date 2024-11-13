Rare sharks appear off Israeli coast

A rare and exceptional phenomenon has unfolded along the shores of Hadera, where both thresher sharks and fin sharks have been spotted, drawing attention from marine enthusiasts and the public alike.

The Society for the Protection of Nature announced on Wednesday that this unusual occurrence, while intriguing, is not yet regulated, posing challenges for both the sharks and the increasing number of visitors.

Alon Rothschild, director of the marine program “The Blue Half,” highlighted the significance of this event, noting that the sharks’ extended presence has attracted a surge of human activity, including divers, snorkelers, kayakers, and motorized boats. “Although the observation of these large predators is fascinating, the site is not regulated, which poses risks for both sharks and humans,” he explained. Rothschild emphasized that the practice of line fishing from the coast is particularly concerning, as it can endanger both the protected shark species and the divers and snorkelers in the water.

The risks associated with this phenomenon are manifold. The sharks, being a protected species, can easily become entangled in fishing nets, and the influx of visitors raises safety concerns, especially given the poor underwater visibility and unpredictable currents that emanate from the nearby power plant.

Ofer Shper, a 50-year-old experienced diver who has observed the sharks firsthand, confirmed the presence of three thresher sharks this week. “Despite their reputation, the species present in Hadera are not considered dangerous. However, as with any wild animal, you must remain cautious, keep your distance, and respect their environment,” he advised.

In light of these developments, the Society for the Protection of Nature is advocating for the establishment of seasonal management measures for the site. They are calling for its designation as a “protected natural value” by the Ministry of the Environment, with oversight from the Nature and Gardens Authority. This body possesses the necessary expertise for daily monitoring and scientific management, provided it receives the appropriate mandate and resources.