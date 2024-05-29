Solar storm hits Earth: expectations and effects

NASA's Space Weather Prediction Center has recorded a powerful solar flare from the southeastern limb of the Sun, measuring an X2.9, the highest class of solar flare.

This event follows a significant solar storm earlier this month that caused widespread disruptions, including solar flares and the longest solar storm of 2024, which disrupted radio waves in several regions.

The new flare, which peaked at around 07:08 GMT on May 27, is expected to result in geomagnetic storms impacting Earth on May 29-30. These storms may lead to minor to moderate geomagnetic disturbances, according to Space.com. While the polar lights may be visible at latitudes farther south than usual, satellites and electrical grids might experience some disturbances. However, no major impacts on daily life are anticipated.

The solar flare originates from sunspot AR3664, the same source of the massive solar storm on May 10 that produced visible aurorae across all 50 U.S. states for the first time in decades. Following the prolonged solar storm, sunspot AR3664 shifted to face Mars. NASA’s Perseverance rover captured a photo of the sunspot from Jezero Crater on Mars on May 15, 2024.

Scientists initially expected the flare to be stronger than its recorded intensity, but its X2.9 measurement still signifies a significant event. The ongoing solar activity underscores the importance of monitoring space weather as these flares can affect various technological systems on Earth.