Top EU court finds Switzerland violated human rights for failing to address climate crisis

Switzerland was found guilty of violating human rights for failing to do enough to combat climate change.

The landmark ruling was delivered by the European Court of Human Rights in France, the EU's highest court on the matter. The case was brought by a group of more than 2,000 older Swiss woman who argued that climate change-fueled heatwaves undermined their health and quality of life and put them at risk of dying.

The court declared that the Swiss government had breached some human rights by failing to meet previous targets to reduce carbon emissions.

The Swiss case was part of a trio brought against European governments, with two other cases against Portugal and France being thrown out. It is the first time an international court has ruled on climate litigation, and legal experts say it could pave the way for similar cases in the future brought by climate activists seeking to force their governments to take action.

Jean-Francois Badias / AP

Lawyers for the three cases argued that governments’ failure to adequately cut planet-heating pollution caused the plaintiffs harm, including violating their rights to life, their wellbeing and mental health. They argued the protections embodied by the European Convention on Human Rights are meaningless if the planet is uninhabitable. The legal teams hoped the court would rule that national governments have a legal duty to act in line with the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

In response, the governments being sued argued that no individual country can shoulder all the blame for the climate crisis or solve the problem alone.

Annual heat records were shattered last year, and climate scientists predict extreme heatwaves and rainfall will continue.