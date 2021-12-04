French conservatives pick a woman as presidential candidate

Opinion polls show Valerie Pecresse has little chance of making it to the runoff

France's main conservative party on Saturday chose the chief of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse as its candidate to run against President Emmanuel Macron in elections in April next year.

Members of The Republicans (LR) in the primary run-off vote chose Pecresse, who will be the party's first-ever female presidential candidate and advertises herself as a voice of moderation, over hardliner Eric Ciotti.

Pecresse, who has described herself as "one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel," vowed to “break” with the centrist policies of Macron, who is expected to seek a second term but has yet to formally declare his candidacy.

Opinion polls so far show the 54-year-old head of the Ile-de-France region could garner about 11% of the votes at best in next April's election, giving her little-to-no chance of making it to a second-round runoff, let alone winning it.

The unexpected candidacy of hard-right commentator Eric Zemmour overturned the predictions that the presidential election will be a rerun of the 2017 contest between Macron and the far-right National Rally's Marine Le Pen.