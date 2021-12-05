Pope Francis criticizes Europe’s response to migrant crisis

During his trip to Greece, the pope also warned against the dangers of populism

Pope Francis criticized European nations on Saturday for the divisions they exhibited over migration.

During his trip to Greece, the pope also warned against the dangers of populism, The Guardian reported.

In the second leg of a Mediterranean tour that is highlighting the plight of migrants and refugees, Pope Francis also voiced his concern over democracy’s retreat globally.

“The European community, torn by nationalist self-interest, rather than being the engine of solidarity, appears at times blocked and uncoordinated,” he said in an address at Greece’s presidential palace.

“In the past, ideological conflicts prevented the building of bridges between eastern and western Europe.”

“Today the issue of migration has led to breaches between south and north as well,” he added, The Guardian reported.

In Cyprus - the first stop of his five-day trip - the pope condemned what he described as “slavery” and “torture” suffered by asylum-seekers.

Continuing his criticism, the Roman Catholic leader cited Athens as the birthplace of democracy before expressing fears that the regime was turning authoritarian and moving towards unrealistic populist solutions.

Cyprus and Greece toughened their migration policies in response to an influx of migrants fleeing conflicts, persecution, or poverty in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

European Union nations are also hardening border controls more generally and allegedly engaging in pushbacks against migrants, The Guardian reported.

Pope Francis visited the Aegean island Lesbos on Sunday to hear the testimonies of migrants.