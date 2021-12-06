New Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer sworn in

Becomes European country's third head of government in as many months

New Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer was officially sworn in to the post in a televised ceremony Monday, becoming the country's third head of government in as many months.

Nehammer, 49, previously the interior minister, took the oath of office in the presence of President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna's Hofburg Palace just after 1 pm (1200 GMT).

The previous Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg offered his resignation on Thursday, hours after his predecessor and close ally Sebastian Kurz announced he was resigning as head of the conservative People's Party (OeVP) in the wake of a corruption scandal.

On Friday the OeVP nominated Nehammer, 49, to take over as party head and chancellor.

Kurz's resignation also prompted that of his close confidante Gernot Bluemel as finance minister.

Nehammer's first act has been to conduct a cabinet reshuffle, sending Schallenberg back to his previous post as foreign minister and appointing new finance, interior and education ministers.

The new cabinet members were sworn in along with Nehammer .

The OeVP is hoping its coalition government with the Green party will now be able to move on from the saga surrounding Kurz.

The scandal that brought down Kurz — who in 2017 became the world's youngest democratically elected head of government at 31 — erupted in early October.

Prosecutors ordered raids at his office and the finance ministry over allegations that Kurz's inner circle used public money to pay for polls tailored to boost his image and ensure positive coverage in one of the country's biggest tabloids.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, saying he hopes to have his day in court to prove his innocence.