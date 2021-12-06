India, Russia strike arms deal during Putin visit

Russia said it was interested in providing S-400 air defense missile systems to India

Russia and India signed a wave of trade and arms deals on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 assault rifles.

The deals were struck during Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the capital New Delhi for talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467750517036122118 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Putin traveled to India along with Russian defense and foreign ministers to reinforce their ties with a military and technical cooperation pact and a pledge to boost annual trade to $30 billion by 2025.

The visit comes amid increasingly strained relations between Russia and the United States - a key Indian ally - which expressed reservations about the growing cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

In a joint statement, Russia and India announced that they "reiterated their intention to strengthen defense cooperation, including in the joint development of production of military equipment."

In addition to the assault rifle deal, Russia said it was interested in providing S-400 air defense missile systems to the South Asian country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467834847456468996 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the two nations signed 28 investment pacts, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal, and energy.

Russian oil company Rosneft noted that it signed a contract with Indian Oil to supply up to two million tons of oil to India by 2023, Reuters reported.

The deal puts India at risk of US sanctions under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.