Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion in virtual summit

United States concerned about Russian troop buildup at border with Ukraine

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin opened a tense video summit Tuesday in which the US president planned to warn of painful sanctions and increased military support for Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

“Greetings, Mr. President,” Putin said in a brief video clip released by the Kremlin. Biden said it was "good to see" his Russian counterpart, adding that he hoped their next session would be in person.

Despite the friendly opening scene, the summit was steeped in tension.

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, but with satellite pictures showing massive troop concentrations on the border, fears are growing over war in Europe.

The White House said that Biden was going to phone the French, German, Italian and British leaders after his talk with Putin.

Reflecting the brittle atmosphere, Biden sat behind closed doors in the White House's high security Situation Room. By contrast, Biden held a similar video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping three weeks ago in the more decorative Roosevelt Room, with journalists invited to witness the opening minutes.

The United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine, but is alarmed at the deployment of some 100,000 battle ready Russian troops to the border. Russia already supports a powerful separatist rebellion across swaths of eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow calls invasion talk "hysteria." Instead, Putin intends to tell Biden that he sees Ukraine's growing alliance with Western nations as a threat to Russian security — and that any move by Ukraine to join NATO would be crossing a red line.

Even though Ukraine is nowhere near being able to join the US-led military alliance, Putin wants a "legal" guarantee this will never happen.

“Our president is ready to convey his concerns to his American colleague, listen to his concerns and give appropriate explanations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Russia has never planned to attack anyone," he said. "But we have our own red lines."

The United States and NATO say Russia cannot be given a veto over Ukraine's ambitions.

The White House said that Biden and Putin, who last met in Geneva in June, began their video summit at 1507 GMT — 10:07 am in Washington and 6:07 pm in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Putin has a residence.

The Kremlin said the meeting would "last as long as necessary."