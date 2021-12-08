US officials: Nord Stream 2 pipeline threatened if Russia invades Ukraine

The $12 billion pipeline, majority-owned by Russian giant Gazprom, was announced as completed in September

United States officials told members of Congress that if Russia invades Ukraine, Germany will shut down the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, a senior congressional aide told media outlets on Tuesday.

Germany made commitments about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in the event of aggressive acts by Russia, the White House said according to Reuters.

US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of "strong economic and other measures" as punishment should Moscow invade Ukraine, the White House said.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the fact that gas was not yet flowing through the pipeline created leverage for the West over Putin.

"If Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," Sullivan told reporters at the White House, Reuters reported.

"If President Putin moves on Ukraine, our expectation is that the pipeline will be suspended," said Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State, according to AFP.

