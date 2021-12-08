UK PM under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party

Johnson is one of many politicians across the globe accused of violating Covid official protocols

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under fire Wednesday after a video emerged of his senior aides joking about holding a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid rules.

The video, obtained by broadcaster ITV News, shows Johnson's then press secretary Allegra Stratton, advisor Ed Oldfied and other staff joking about "a fictional party" during a rehearsal press conference on December 22.

In the leaked footage, Stratton is seen answering questions about a Downing Street Christmas party the previous Friday - when the alleged rule-breaking gathering took place.

"This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," she laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine."

At that time, London was under strict Covid restrictions and indoor social gatherings of two or more people were banned.

Downing Street repeatedly insisted no party took place.

Johnson apologized for the video on Wednesday, saying, "I apologize unreservedly for the offence that it gave up and down the country" and that he was "also furious to see that clip."

The government was accused repeatedly of hypocrisy over breaches of lockdown rules and in a major scandal health secretary Matt Hancock resigned in June after revelations that he broke Covid restrictions during an affair with an aide.

Israeli leaders also are accused of violating Covid restrictions. The wife of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, reportedly having a hairdresser come to the premier's official residence during a lockdown in 2020, according to Times of Israel.

Former President Reuven Rivlin also apologized after it came to light he celebrated Passover 2020 with one of his daughters, despite a strict curfew in the country. Netanyahu was also visited by his son on Passover Seder, and so was reportedly, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.