German parliament elects Olaf Scholz as chancellor

The German lower house of parliament elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as German chancellor Wednesday to succeed Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Scholz will serve as the country's ninth post-World War II chancellor, taking office with hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change.

He won the secret ballot with 395 out of 707 votes to lead Germany's first federal "traffic light" coalition, consisting of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and The Greens and named for the parties' colors.

The coalition aims to slash carbon emissions, overhaul decrepit digital infrastructure, modernize citizenship laws, lift the minimum wage and have Germany join a handful of countries worldwide in legalizing marijuana.

When asked by parliament speaker Baerbel Bas whether he accepted the election, a beaming Scholz nodded and then received bouquets of flowers and a basket of apples from MPs to congratulate him.

Scholz, 63, served as Germany's vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, and faces the immediate challenge of handling the next phase of the Covid pandemic.

"We have a chance for a new beginning for Germany," Scholz told his party over the weekend as it gave its blessing to the coalition agreement with 99-percent support.