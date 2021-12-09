Russia: Ukraine is mobilizing artillery, feigning negotiations

Kyiv did not respond to the claims made by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Russia accused Ukraine Thursday of moving artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russia separatists and failing to engage with peace processes.

"Negotiations on a peaceful settlement have practically hit a dead end," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters, referring to the seven-year conflict between Ukraine and separatist forces.

The ministry's Twitter feed, quoting Zakharova, said, "With the support of NATO countries pumping the country with weapons, Kyiv is building up its contingent on the line of contact in Donbass."

According to Zakharova, Ukraine is only "imitating" the process of fulfilling its obligations under the 2014 and 2015 Minsk accords, designed to end the conflict.

Kyiv did not respond immediately to these claims.

The call between the United States and Russia on Tuesday was dominated by tensions over Ukraine, Biden voicing concern about a Russian military build-up near the border.

Putin said talk of an invasion is "provocative" and accused Ukraine and NATO of fanning tensions, according to Reuters.

Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian armed forces, was quoted by Russian news agencies as telling foreign military attaches that the situation in eastern Ukraine was escalating due to Kyiv.

"Deliveries of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and airplanes to Ukraine are pushing the Ukrainian authorities to take sharp and dangerous steps," he said.

"Any provocations of the Ukrainian authorities by way of a forced settlement of the problems of Donbass will be suppressed."