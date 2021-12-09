Macron: US boycott of Beijing Olympics is ‘insignificant’

The UK, Australia, and Canada are also boycotting the Beijing Olympics

France has no plans to join the United States and others with a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, calling such a move "insignificant."

"To be clear: You either have a complete boycott, and not send athletes, or you try to change things with useful actions," he told a news conference, adding that he was "in favour of action that has a useful outcome."

Under the United States diplomatic boycott, athletes will still proceed to Beijing, but there will not be any official representatives from Washington present at the games.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the decision was made in light of “the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.”

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that,” Psaki explained on Monday.

News of the US boycott was welcomed by Turkey’s Uyghurs population, who expressed hope that other states would join.

Following the White House announcement, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada all declared that they would also be implementing diplomatic boycotts of the games.