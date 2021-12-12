Germany’s Scholz in Poland to discuss Russia, migrants, EU law

Scholz said that there would be consequences if Russia breached its border with Ukraine

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Warsaw on Sunday to discuss a number of topics with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The talks will cover the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland’s row with the European Union over judicial independence, tensions with Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine, and the fate of a Russian gas pipeline in Germany.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468899572374249477 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Both leaders are clear about what they expect from each other, Reuters reported.

Germany backs Poland’s efforts to suppress the flow of migrants seeking entry from Belarus - of which the EU accused Minsk of engineering.

Morawiecki said he would urge Scholz to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, claiming it could be used by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin against Europe.

However, Germany’s new government did not make a public commitment to halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

Fears of a possible invasion remain as Russian troops amass on its border with Ukraine, prompting US President Joe Biden to warn Putin that Nord Stream 2 could be disrupted and sanctions put in place if tensions escalate.

Scholz said on Wednesday that there would be consequences if Russia breached the border.

Germany also pledged to help Warsaw and Brussels find a solution to their legal dispute.

The European Court of Justice imposed fines on Poland after it found that judicial reforms breached EU law, of which Warsaw refused to pay and ruled that Polish law takes precedence over EU rules.