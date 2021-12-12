UK: Support for PM Johnson sinking, poll shows

Johnson is facing criticism for the refurbishment of his flat and an alleged Christmas party during a lockdown

Support for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party plummeted amid a series of scandals, according to a poll published on Saturday, with a majority of voters thinking he should resign.

Johnson is facing criticism on a number of fronts, including the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat as well as a claim that he prioritized the evacuation of pets from Kabul during the Western withdrawal in August.

The most recent scandal comes from reports that a party was held at Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such gatherings were banned.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469759095523753986 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Opinium’s poll for the Observer newspaper found that support for the Conservatives fell four points to 32 percent while backing for the opposition Labor Party rose to 41 percent, its biggest lead since 2014.

Johnson’s personal ratings were also at their lowest since the election.

His approval rating was down 14 points to 35 percent, and 57 percent of voters thought he should resign, up from 48 percent two weeks ago.

There is also a growing consensus of dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership among Conservative lawmakers, according to political commentators.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469797611913850888 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The findings of our latest poll are certainly dramatic, with a devastating fall in both support for the Conservatives and approval for the prime minister," said Adam Drummond, Associate Director at Opinium.

Drummond noted that Johnson was the “king of comebacks” who recovered from difficult situations before, Reuters reported.

"However, unless the Conservatives can turn these numbers around quickly, backbenchers might start asking if the party is over for the prime minister," he added.