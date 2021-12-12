Wildlife concerns blunt Germany's green power efforts

Planned power lines are intended to disperse wind energy produced in northern Germany

Germany is expanding its power grid to aid the transition to renewable energies, but local residents in some areas are holding up the process over concerns about wildlife.

"I am not saying that the energy transition is not necessary. But we don't want these pylons," Hartmut Lindner, told AFP.

For the past 15 years, Lindner campaigned against a planned high-voltage power line in the Schorfheide-Chorin nature reserve, a few miles north of Berlin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468232555812036627 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Energy company 50Hertz is planning to install around 71 miles of new lines between northern Germany and Berlin, replacing an existing network of smaller pylons.

The new network is intended to supply the region with wind energy produced in northern Germany.

But it could pose a threat to "thousands of species of birds, some of them endangered" in the nature reserve, according to Lindner.

Together with several hundred local residents, Lindner started a campaign in 2008 to oppose the project.

After years of public consultations and discussions, he is unhappy about the "lack of response" from 50Hertz, which refused to change the route of the line and began construction work earlier this year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448515660556865542 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The country is planning to phase out both coal and nuclear energy in the coming years, with renewables such as wind energy playing an increasingly important role in keeping the lights on.

"The problem is that wind energy is produced largely in the north, while many needs, especially industrial ones, are in the south," said Dierk Bauknecht, an expert at the Oeko-Institut research center.

"This electricity must therefore be transported using new networks."