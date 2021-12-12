Pope Francis urges dialogue to calm Ukraine tensions

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are running high as Moscow bolsters its forces

Pope Francis urged relevant parties to commit to de-escalation talks in order to calm tensions over Ukraine Sunday.

“Weapons are not the path to take,” the pontiff declared during a blessing in St. Peter's Square, adding “May this Christmas bring peace to Ukraine.”

The pope also said he was offering prayers to “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and for all of its people, so that tensions there are resolved through a serious international dialogue and not with weapons.”

Catholics compose around 10 percent of Ukraine’s population, with the majority of the country made up of Orthodox Christians.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are running high, with Kiev alleging Moscow is bolstering its forces in preparation for an invasion of the country.

Russia disputes this, saying it is the United States and Ukraine who are engaging in destabilizing behavior.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday disclosed he cautioned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin against a potential invasion of Ukraine, promising Moscow would pay “a terrible price” for the maneuver.

This message was echoed by leaders of G7 countries on Sunday, after the forum released a statement warning Russia would face “massive consequences” were the state to invade Ukraine.