G7: Russia to face ‘massive consequences’ if Ukraine invaded

G7 officials say they are reaffirming their 'unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty'

Representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) countries cautioned Russia against a potential invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, warning any military action would face “severe” repercussions.

“Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” a statement from the forum said.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future. We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint.”

In the statement, G7 officials urged Moscow to comply with transparency on its military activities, and called for the use of diplomatic channels, and international law.

The forum’s officials reiterated that “Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited” by international legal standards.

Russia’s Embassy in London criticized the G7 meeting on Saturday, arguing that the body’s use of the phrase “Russian aggression” was misused to create a rallying cry against Moscow, and spoke out against the use of “aggressive slogans.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469986836563087367 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Tensions are growing between Russia and Ukraine amid allegations Moscow is planning an invasion of the country, which the Kremlin denies.

The situation is prompting concern from voices of the international community, including a call for dialogue from Pope Francis.