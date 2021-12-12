Putin: Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech

Putin said that in the future, other world powers would possess similar hypersonic weapon technology

Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments aired Sunday.

Putin said, as part of a documentary called "Russia. New History" that Russia and the US have approximate parity when it comes to the number of warhead and their carriers.

"But in our advanced developments, we are definitely the leaders," Putin said, adding that Russia is also first in the world by the scale of upgrades of its traditional weapons.

Putin also said that in the future, other world powers would possess similar hypersonic weapon technology.

"When they get this weapon, it is highly likely will have means to fight this weapon."

Last month, Putin said that tests of Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile were nearing completion, deliveries to the navy beginning in 2022.

Moscow's military spending is much lower than that of Washington. Russia channeled $62 billion on military expenditures in 2020 versus $778 billion spent by the United States, according to the World Bank data, Reuters reported.

Putin spoke about Russia's military power in the same documentary film where he lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia."