Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden

Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said.

The ship, Karin Hoej, registered in Denmark, capsized and was upside down, the SMA said. It had two people on board and they were missing, the Danish Defense's Joint Operations Center (JOC) said.

The other ship, the British-registered Scot Carrier, was functional and its crew was safe.

"I can confirm an accident has happened but I do not know the circumstances," said Soren Hoj, managing director of the shipping company Rederiet Hoj, which owns the Karin Hoej, according to Reuters.

The vessel, which was not loaded, was sailing from Sodertalje in Sweden to Nykobing Falster in southern Denmark with two people on board, he said.

"A major rescue operation is taking place," Hoj said.

Nine boats and a rescue helicopter were scouring the waters for the sailors following the collision, the SMA told AFP.

The incident happened in Swedish territorial waters with the two ships sailing in the same direction when they came into contact, according to the Danish JOC.

A Danish Meteorological Institute spokesperson said there was fog in the area at the time of the accident.

Denmark's JOC was not immediately able to say whether the ships carried any hazardous cargo.