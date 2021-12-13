UK launches huge booster program in race against omicron

There were 1,239 confirmed cases of the omicron variant recorded on Sunday in Britain

Britain on Monday launched an ambitious Covid booster shot program to combat what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a looming "tidal wave" of omicron infections.

This comes as the United Kingdom records its first omicron Covid death.

"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on Monday, according to Reuters.

London sounded the alarm on Sunday by raising the national Covid Alert Level because of high levels and rising rates of transmission of the virus mutation.

Johnson then gave a rare televised address, warning of a gathering storm that required urgent action to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.

"We are clearly once again in a race between the virus and the vaccine", Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC radio on Monday, promising to "throw everything" at the scheme.

All adults will now be able to receive a third dose of a Covid vaccine by the end of December after the government brought forward its deadline by one month.

But in a sign of huge demand, the National Health Service (NHS) vaccination booking site crashed and users requesting rapid testing kits were told they were out of stock.

The "turbocharged" booster program saw military planners asked to set up and run extra vaccination centers around the clock.

Some 500,000 booster jabs were given on Saturday but to hit the new deadline that number will have to be doubled every day for the rest of the year to slow the spread.

Javid said there was a "phenomenal growth" in omicron infections since it was first detected in Britain at the end of November.

Israel designated the UK a "red" country on Sunday along with Denmark, meaning Israelis need special permission to travel to the country and have to quarantine for a week upon returning to Israel.