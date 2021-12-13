Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change-security link

Russia's ambassador to the UN says the resolution would only 'create confusion'

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.

Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution urged Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."

The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members.

China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.

The resolution called on the UN chief to report within two years "on the security implications" of climate change on issues addressed by the Security Council, and sought recommendations on how these risks could be addressed.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said there was "no justification" for Moscow's veto.

"The climate crisis is a security crisis," she said.

Ireland's UN envoy, Geraldine Byrne Nelson, said Monday before the vote that the resolution was only a "modest first step."

Her counterpart from Niger, Abdou Abarry, called opposition to the draft "short-sighted."

Following the vote, Nelson and Abarry denounced vetoes to the resolution as "an anachronism."

"This council will never live up to its mandate for international peace and security if it does not adapt. It must reflect the moment we are now living in, the threats to international peace and security which we now face," they said.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said the resolution would "create confusion and duplication" with other UN forums tackling climate change.