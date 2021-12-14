Ukraine accuses Germany of blocking NATO weapons supply

Ukraine is seeking more military aid from its Western allies to deter Russia from an attack

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany of blocking the supply of NATO weapons to Kiev in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published by his office on Tuesday.

Zelensky's comments come as the West suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine, with the United States warning Moscow of serious economic sanctions if it launches an attack.

"Germany has recently prevented us from getting anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems from NATO, which are exclusively defense tools," Zelensky said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470291857984872459 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Don't we have the right to have them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we do," he added.

A spokesperson for Germany’s foreign ministry said Monday that it could not comment "on the confidential decisions at the heart of the (NATO) alliance at this stage."

Ukraine last month said it was seeking more military aid from its Western allies to deter Russia from an attack.

Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists in its eastern regions since 2014, a conflict that erupted shortly after Moscow seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Fears grew in recent weeks that Moscow - which massed around 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border - could launch a large-scale attack.

In a video call last week, US President Joe Biden warned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of "sanctions like he's never seen" should Moscow invade.

Zelensky said the call did not lead to a scaling down of troops on the Russian side of the border.

He warned of "much higher losses" in the event of an invasion.