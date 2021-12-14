Ukraine allows foreign forces to join planned 2022 military drills

Kyiv accuses Moscow of deploying some 90,000 troops along their long shared border

Ukraine's parliament approved a draft law on Tuesday allowing foreign troops to take part in military exercises on its territory, a move likely to anger Russia.

According to the draft law, submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine plans to hold 10 large military exercises next year.

Ukraine stepped up military cooperation with Western countries amid an increase in hostile activity by Russia, raising the risk of war between the two countries.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of deploying some 90,000 troops along their long shared border. Moscow says its moves are purely defensive and that it has the right to move forces around its own territory as it sees fit.

Anatoliy Petrenko, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, told parliament before the vote that 21,000 Ukrainians and 11,500 military personnel from the United States, Britain, Poland, Romania and other countries would participate in exercises on land, at sea and in the air.

"Conducting multinational exercises on the territory will help to strengthen national defense capabilities and support political and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the region," said Petrenko.

There was no immediate response from Russia to the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the draft law.