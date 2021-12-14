Belarus jails opposition leader's husband for 18 years

The opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, calls the verdict 'political revenge'

A Belarus court sentenced the opposition leader's husband, Syarhei Tsikhanouski, to 18 years in jail on Tuesday after he was arrested during an attempt to run for president against Alexander Lukashenko.

His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, called the verdict "political revenge."

Tsikhanouski, a 43-year-old video blogger, was found guilty of organizing mass unrest and inciting social hatred and given one of the longest jail terms in modern Belarusian history. His supporters said the chargers were fabricated and politically motivated.

He was arrested at an opposition protest in May of 2020, after being barred from taking part in an election later that year which his wife contested instead.

He became prominent in Belarus after comparing Lukashenko, who rose to power in 1994, to a mustachioed cockroach from a children’s fairy tale, according to Reuters.

Many Belarusians were angered by his jailing, staging the biggest protests against Lukashenko in post-Soviet history after what they called a rigged election. Lukashenko denies that the election was rigged.

"The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents. While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," Tsikhanouski's wife wrote. She fled to Lithuania to escape the post-election crackdown.

There was no immediate comment from Lukashenko, whose crackdown on opponents and role in a standoff over migrants with the European Union have triggered Western sanctions against his country.