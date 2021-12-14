UK to remove all countries from Covid travel red list

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain facing a 'huge spike' in omicron cases

The British government will remove all 11 countries from its Covid travel red list starting Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament on Tuesday, due to the fact there is community transmission of omicron in Britain.

The 11 African countries were added to the British red list after the omicron variant was first detected, meaning only UK citizens or residents arriving from those countries were allowed in and then had to quarantine in a hotel.

"Now that there is community transmission of omicron in the UK and omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of omicron from abroad," Javid said, according to Reuters.

"We will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4 a.m. tomorrow morning."

The 11 countries which will be removed are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Britain, so far, registered more than 4,700 cases of the omicron variant, with 10 people hospitalized and one person dying after contracting it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain was facing a "huge spike" in omicron cases.

Britain will still require all inbound travelers to take either a PCR or a rapid lateral flow test a maximum of 48 hours before departure, a measure Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said would be reviewed in the first week of January.