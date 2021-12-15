Switzerland: Suicide pods provide a 'painless death'

Sarco pods - short for sarcophagus - allow a person to control their death by quickly reducing oxygen levels

In Switzerland, so-called “suicide capsules” are being developed to allow people to choose the place where they want to die a painless assisted death.

The 3D-printed Sarco Suicide Pod can be operated by the user from inside, a way to provide more autonomy to those passing, Global News reported.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, the developer of the pods and founder of the pro-euthanasia group Exit International, told the Swiss news platform Swissinfo the machines can be “towed anywhere for the death.”

Currently, assisted suicide in Switzerland amounts to swallowing a pill filled with a mixture of controlled substances that puts the person into a deep coma before dying, according to Global News.

With Sarco pods — short for sarcophagus — a person can control their death by quickly reducing oxygen levels.

The user must answer a set of pre-recorded questions before they can press a button that floods the capsule with nitrogen, as oxygen levels are reduced from 21 percent to one percent.

After death, the pod can then be used as a coffin.

“We want to allow the individual to control the method themselves,” Nitschke told Swissinfo.

“Our aim is to develop an artificial intelligence screening system to establish the person’s mental capacity,” he said.

Nitschke noted that death in the Sarco pod is painless, and that the person will feel “a little disoriented and may feel slightly euphoric” before losing consciousness.

He expects the method to be available to the Swiss public by next year.

In 2020, some 1,300 people in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, which is legal in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Canada.