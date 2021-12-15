France, Germany and Ukraine seek fresh peace talks with Russia

The United States claims Russia amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders

The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine sought on Wednesday to revive talks with Russia, all while maintaining pressure on Moscow to deter what the West deems as preparations for an attack on Ukrainian territory.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels to find ways to restart negotiations that includes Russia.

"The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to this format of negotiations in order to find a lasting solution for the conflict and to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Macron's office said, according to Reuters.

Ukraine is currently a source of contention between Russia and the West. The United States claims Russia amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, possibly preparing for an invasion. Moscow, however, says its actions are purely defensive.

"Any violation of territorial integrity will have a high price and we will speak with one voice here with our European partners and our transatlantic allies," Scholz said in Berlin before leaving for his first summit in Brussels as chancellor, adding he still sought a "constructive dialogue" with Russia, Reuters reported.

Russia's foreign ministry on Twitter urged the West and Ukraine to implement the peace deals of 2014 and 2015 that include prisoner exchanges, aid and the withdrawal of weapons.